US firm report on cyber attack not just about Mumbai: State Home Minister

After a US firm claimed a Chinese
government-linked group of hackers targeted India's critical power grid system through malware, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said Union Power Minister R K Singh spoke to him over the issue and stressed on the need to remain vigilant.
Interacting with media persons outside the Vidhan Bhavan here, Deshmukh said the US company's report on suspected cyber attack on India's power grid should not be seen from a political point of view as it concerns the entire country not just Mumbai or Maharashtra.
He said during their telephonic talk, Singh expressed concern over the issue and called for all to remain alert.
The home minister on Monday said the massive power outage in Mumbai on October 12 last year may have been the result of a cyber sabotage as he cited a probe report of the state's Cyber Cell.
Deshmukhs comments on Monday came in the wake of the US company's report which also raised suspicion whether the massive power outage in the financial capital was a result of an online intrusion.
I yesterday spoke about possible introduction of malware by some foreign companies in Mumbais electricity infrastructure.
The US firms report is not only about Mumbai, but important electricity infrastructure projects in India. They (the firm) said attempt may have been made to introduce malware. Hence, it should not be seen from a political point of view, Deshmukh said.
The NCP minister said he got a call from Singh on Tuesday.
He asked me (for) details. He said that we all will have to remain alert about it. He, too, has expressed concern, Deshmukh said.
The Maharashtra minister said Singh told him that the central department, too, is inquiring the issue.
All states should remain alert if foreign companies are planning cyber attack on Indian infrastructure, Deshmukh said.
