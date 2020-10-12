Power ministry to send central team to study Mumbai outage, find solutions

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai: Power outage affects local train services, commuters hit hard
Mumbai power outage: Trains resume partially, carry only essential workers
Mumbai returns to normal after worst power outage in decades
Large parts of Mumbai face major power outage; local trains held up
Electricity Consumer Rights: Power Ministry publishes first draft
-
A central team comprising officials from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) would be sent to Mumbai to study the power breakdown in the city on Monday and assist the state government in finding solutions to such situations, Power Minister R K Singh said.
"A central team will visit Mumbai to identify the problem and to find out possible solutions against such break down," Singh said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Power on Monday evening.
Earlier in the day, the minister said the power supply in Mumbai has been restored substantially. "Out of more than 2000 MW which went off, about 1900 MW has been restored, the remaining will be restored soon. The national grid is fine, the problem happened in some parts of the state grid," he added.
The minister also said central power sector officers have been rendering assistance for restoring full electricity supply in Mumbai.
Large parts of Mumbai and its suburbs faced a power failure on Monday morning due to which several trains were held up. Traffic signals at some areas were also not working.
The power outage was mainly because of a failure in the state grid. The city is supplied electricity under an 'islanding system'.
Under the islanding system, an area is supplied electricity in such a way that it is insulated from any grid failure or other technical issues happening outside the zone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU