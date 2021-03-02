Saradha scam: ED interrogates TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh

The (ED) on Tuesday interrogated spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for more than six hours in connection with its probe into the multi- crore Saradha chit fund scam.

Ghosh reached the CGO Complex office of the ED at Salt Lake area of the city at 11 am for questioning, sources in the agency said.

The former Rajya Sabha MP was asked to appear again before the ED officials here on March 8, they said.

The central agency is probing the money laundering aspect of the ponzi scam.

The Saradha group allegedly cheated thousands of depositors, promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes.

Ghosh, who is out on bail in the case, was suspended from the in 2013 for alleged anti-party activities.

He was later reinstated as the party spokesperson.

The former MP headed a TV channel and a daily, which was funded by the now-defunct Saradha group.