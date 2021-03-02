Saradha scam: ED interrogates TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh

-
ALSO READ
Bengal: Dilip Ghosh says 'corona is over', TMC asks him to visit a doctor
West Bengal's sports minister resigns, BJP says he's welcome to join
'Look at UP before commenting on law and order in Bengal': TMC tells Shah
Will ensure a new era of industrialisation dawns in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh
Saradha scam: Salaries were paid from CM relief fund, says CBI
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday interrogated TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh for more than six hours in connection with its probe into the multi- crore Saradha chit fund scam.
Ghosh reached the CGO Complex office of the ED at Salt Lake area of the city at 11 am for questioning, sources in the agency said.
The former Rajya Sabha MP was asked to appear again before the ED officials here on March 8, they said.
The central agency is probing the money laundering aspect of the ponzi scam.
The Saradha group allegedly cheated thousands of depositors, promising abnormally high returns on investments in its illegal schemes.
Ghosh, who is out on bail in the case, was suspended from the TMC in 2013 for alleged anti-party activities.
He was later reinstated as the party spokesperson.
The former TMC MP headed a TV channel and a daily, which was funded by the now-defunct Saradha group.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU