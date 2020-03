The United States is suspending all routine immigrant and non-immigrant services as of Wednesday in most countries worldwide due to outbreak, a spokeswoman for the State Department said. The spokeswoman did not mention which or how many countries are halting services.

She said US missions abroad will continue to provide emergency services "as resources allow," and that the services to US citizens will remain available. Missions will resume routine services as soon as possible, the spokeswoman said, without giving a date.