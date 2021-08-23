US okays a record 55,000 student, exchange visas in 2021 from India so far

-
ALSO READ
Trump's H-1B ban expires: What this means for Indian IT professionals
Warburg Pincus ends JV with Lemon Tree Hotels for student housing
Going abroad for studies? Student policies from Indian insurers are cheaper
Warburg Pincus-Goldman joint venture to ramp up student housing business
Mumbai, Bengaluru lose top-100 spots in QS Best Student Cities Ranking
-
The United States (US) Mission in India on Monday announced that its Embassy and Consulates approved more student visa applicants in 2021 than ever before, despite the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Through these efforts, more than 55,000 students and exchange visitors are boarding planes to study in the US, and more students are being approved every day, even as the US Mission looks forward to another great student season as it facilitates study for spring semester students over the coming few months.
Embassies and Consulates typically begin interviewing fall semester students for a given year in May. But this year, the Covid-19 pandemic created logistical challenges for the US Mission’s consular teams.
The second wave of Covid-19 forced the Mission to delay the commencement of its student visa season by two months. In July, as soon as conditions allowed for the resumption of visa services without endangering applicants’ health and safety, consular teams worked not only to match, but surpass, their pre-Covid workload.
Moreover, the US Embassy and Consulates opened additional hours for visa appointments and made every possible effort to ensure timely arrival for academic programs for as many students as possible. Ultimately, these efforts paid off, as more students than ever before received visas to study in the United States.
Commenting on the record student visa approvals, Ambassador Atul Keshap, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi stated that the US Mission to India was proud to facilitate Indian students' travel and study given the unique experience of studying in the US even as the former too enrich US society, achieve high levels of academic success, and deepen the bonds of friendship between our countries.
The US Mission to India further stated that the diversity of the American higher education system comprised over 4,500 nationally and regionally accredited colleges and universities in the US, recognized worldwide for the quality of their programs, faculty, and facilities.
Given the continued interest among Indian students looking to study in the US, the US Mission to India has not only invited students to visit https://educationusaindia.usief.org.in/ but also participate in the upcoming EducationUSA University Virtual Fairs, to be held on Friday, August 27, for prospective graduate students and Friday, September 3, for prospective undergraduate students.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU