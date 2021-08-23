US okays a record 55,000 student, exchange visas in 2021 from India so far

The United States (US) Mission in India on Monday announced that its Embassy and Consulates approved more student visa applicants in 2021 than ever before, despite the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Through these efforts, more than 55,000 students and exchange visitors are boarding planes to study in the US, and more students are being approved every day, even as the US Mission looks forward to another great student season as it facilitates study for spring semester students over the coming few months.

Embassies and Consulates typically begin interviewing fall semester students for a given year in May. But this year, the Covid-19 pandemic created logistical challenges for the US Mission’s consular teams.

The second wave of Covid-19 forced the Mission to delay the commencement of its student visa season by two months. In July, as soon as conditions allowed for the resumption of visa services without endangering applicants’ health and safety, consular teams worked not only to match, but surpass, their pre-Covid workload.

Moreover, the US Embassy and Consulates opened additional hours for visa appointments and made every possible effort to ensure timely arrival for academic programs for as many students as possible. Ultimately, these efforts paid off, as more students than ever before received visas to study in the United States.

Commenting on the record student visa approvals, Ambassador Atul Keshap, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi stated that the US Mission to India was proud to facilitate Indian students' travel and study given the unique experience of studying in the US even as the former too enrich US society, achieve high levels of academic success, and deepen the bonds of friendship between our countries.

The US Mission to India further stated that the diversity of the American higher education system comprised over 4,500 nationally and regionally accredited colleges and universities in the US, recognized worldwide for the quality of their programs, faculty, and facilities.

Given the continued interest among Indian students looking to study in the US, the US Mission to India has not only invited students to visit https://educationusaindia.usief.org.in/ but also participate in the upcoming EducationUSA University Virtual Fairs, to be held on Friday, August 27, for prospective graduate students and Friday, September 3, for prospective undergraduate students.