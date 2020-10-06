US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet MEA S Jaishankar in Tokyo

-
ALSO READ
Mike Pompeo calls for unity on Iran ahead of UN arms embargo vote
Jaishankar, Pompeo discuss Covid-19, 'destabilising actions' in Ladakh
Mike Pompeo speaks with counterparts from five key allies, including India
Entire world is beginning to unite against China, says Mike Pompeo
Donald Trump talks China with Narendra Modi, calls him to expanded G7 meet
-
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Tokyo on Tuesday, the State Department said.
Pompeo and Jaishankar are in Tokyo to attend the second QUAD ministerial involving their counterparts from Australia and Japan.
While Pompeo and Jaishankar talk over the phone at frequent intervals, this is their first meeting after the recent border incursions by China in India.
According to the State Department, Pompeo is scheduled to meet new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.
In an interaction with reporters travelling with him, Pompeo hoped to have significant announcements and significant achievements during the QUAD ministerial.
It's going to be a wonderful trip. It's supporting something we've been working on for a long time to put together. To meet with our Quad partners is a project we've been preparing for. We're hoping to have some significant announcements, significant achievements, Pompeo said.
Before leaving for Tokyo, Trump spoke with President Donald Trump over the phone.
I did get a chance to talk with the president at some length today, and I think he spoke with his entire national security team today, he said.
This is a team that is mature and capable. We're fully prepared for all possibilities that may take place. We had a good conversation. I'm not going to say what it was about. But we made sure that the president was fully up to speed on all the things happening around the world. Got a little bit of additional guidance for this trip, now I'm looking forward to executing it, Pompeo said.
The US Embassy in Tokyo said the foreign ministers from the four countries will discuss the challenges posed by COVID-19, security and economic issues in the Indo-Pacific region and the importance of upholding a rules-based international system.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU