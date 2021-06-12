US states warned over scaling back on reporting key Covid-19 data

-
ALSO READ
Telecom tariff hikes to ring in improved debt metrics in next fiscal: ICRA
EC plea on media 'too far fetched', it can't be restrained to report: SC
Spain's unrelenting coronavirus surge hits mental health of doctors, nurses
SC refuses to expunge critical remarks of Madras High Court against EC
EC could do better than 'seek for fetters on media', says Supreme Court
-
Only about half of US states still provide daily updates on key Covid-19 metrics such as new cases, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations, a trend that worries some public health experts, the media reported on Friday.
Two of the largest scale-backs took effect this week, with Florida dropping down to one update per week and Alabama cutting back to two to three updates per week, depending on the type of data, Xinhua reported citing a leading US media house.
Alabama's decision to publish updates less frequently came alongside steady decreases in daily cases, deaths and hospitalizations, Karen Landers, a health officer with the state health department, was quoted as saying.
"The changes are smaller and less dramatic, for lack of a better word," she said. "It's time to refocus our efforts."
Average daily COVID-19 cases in Alabama have dropped about 93 percent since their January peak. The state reported an average of 321 cases per day over the past week and 12 deaths per day, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
Average daily reported cases in the US overall have also dropped more than 90 per cent since their January peak, down to about 15,000 per day, and back to levels last seen in March 2020. But about 300 people are still dying each day in the country, JHU data showed.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU