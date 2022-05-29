US to issue fresh tourist visas from September after prolonged suspension

JUST IN
Business Standard

Fresh issuance of tourist visas was suspended during the pandemic and only renewals were taking place

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo is representative.

US diplomatic missions in India will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September.

"Applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now reenter the scheduling system to book regular appointments. Appointments have been opened through 2023," US embassy said in a tweet on Sunday.

First Published: Sun, May 29 2022. 21:42 IST

