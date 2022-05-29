US to issue fresh tourist visas from September after prolonged suspension

-
ALSO READ
Realty firm Embassy REIT's net profit up fivefold at Rs 280 cr in Q4
Embassy REIT raises Rs 1,000 crore via 5-year paper to fund operations
PhonePe is first payments firm to tokenise cards on Visa, Mastercard, Rupay
Top headlines: CMD role split made voluntary; SpiceJet posts profit in Q3
India home to 12 real estate billionaires; Rajiv Singh of DLF the richest
-
US diplomatic missions in India will resume routine in-person tourist visa appointments from September.
Fresh issuance of tourist visas was suspended during the pandemic and only renewals were taking place.
"Applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now reenter the scheduling system to book regular appointments. Appointments have been opened through 2023," US embassy said in a tweet on Sunday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU