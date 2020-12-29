US troops in Europe receive first coronavirus vaccine shots, army says

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK: Report
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
Coronavirus vaccine update: China Covid vaccine gives quick immune response
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
-
The US Army announced on Monday that it has started vaccinating service members deployed overseas belonging to the European Command against the novel coronavirus.
"US Army Health Clinics in Ansbach, Grafenwoehr and Vilseck [Germany] conducted their first inoculations of healthcare workers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 28, 2020," the announcement said.
Initial vaccinations are limited to healthcare workers and first responders but will expand to larger groups of servicemen over the next several months, the announcement added.
The United States has authorized two vaccines--from the bio-tech companies Pfizer and Moderna--to conduct an ongoing mass immunization against the coronavirus. Each is administered in two shots with an interval of several weeks required between them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that more than a million Americans have received the first dose of the vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU