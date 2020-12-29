Over 2.1 million in US receive first shots of coronavirus vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Mask not more effective than coronavirus vaccine 'by any means', says Trump
USFDA panel recommends emergency use authorisation of Moderna Covid vaccine
Google begins showing authorised Covid-19 vaccine locations on Search
White House nixes updated FDA guidelines on Covid-19 vaccine approval
US panel endorses mass use of Pfizer Covid vaccine, shots may begin in days
-
Over two million individuals in the United States have received the first of two coronavirus vaccine shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data revealed on Monday.
The CDC has reported that 2,127,143 individuals in the United States have received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine while 11,445,175 does have been distributed throughout the US.
As per the Johns Hopkins University's data, more than 19.2 people tested positive for the coronavirus and over 334,000 died. The average daily cases per 100k in the last seven days are at 54.5 as the US continues to be the worst affected country by the pandemic.
As the vaccination process is ongoing in the US, pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Monday that the coronavirus vaccine to countries in the European Union has been delayed due to a "minor logistical issue."
"We have rescheduled a limited number of our deliveries. The logistical matter has been resolved and those deliveries are now being dispatched," CNN quoted Pfizer as saying in a statement.
"There are no manufacturing issues to report," the pharmaceutical giant said.
Transporting the newly-developed Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has proven to be a major logistical challenge, as the vaccine has to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, or -94 degrees Fahrenheit, while in transit, CNN reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU