Don't be a traffic violator or else you may lose your licence for 3 months

Traffic violators may no longer be able to get away simply by paying a minimal fee to traffic officers for violations like speeding and using a mobile while Such defaulters may not be able to drive their vehicles for three months from the time of being caught.

According to The Times of India report, traffic controllers have sent out a memo to all traffic police branches in Maharashtra to implement the three-year-old government resolution stating a suspension of licence to those using mobile phones while

A ‘zero tolerance’ campaign has begun on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and will soon be followed by the state governments on other highways as well, TOI reported.

According to the traffic guiding rules, there are six violations that may result in the suspension of one's driving licence. These violations are speeding, drink driving, jumping signals, talking on the while driving, ferrying passengers in a commercial vehicle and overloading the commercial vehicle.

“The GR wasn’t being implemented. Mere penalties won’t deter offenders. Suspending his licence for three months will force him to stay off the road and serve as a lesson,” SP (highways) Vijay Patil told TOI.

The need for suspension, especially for ones using a mobile arises as more than 35,800 road crashes were reported in Maharashtra last year, which led to over 12,200 fatalities, reported media.

A committee appointed by the SC under a retired judge has asked states to make efforts for reducing accidents and deaths by 10 per cent, reported TOI.

“Every traffic police branch is instructed to forward maximum licences for suspension where offenders have committed the six types of violations specified. An action report has to be compiled by the state traffic department and subsequently sent to the SC-appointed committee,” the circular says.