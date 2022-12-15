JUST IN
Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Maurya accuses SP of delaying municipal polls
Congress gives adjournment notice in LS for 3rd day in row on border clash
Delhi records 6.4 degree Celsius temperature, air quality 'moderate'
UP govt to give jobs to poor couples wedded under CM's mass marriage scheme
UP govt installs 5,000 CCTVs across cities for active surveillance
Allahabad HC asks govt to put criminals' records on dedicated portal
Madhya Pradesh will progress rapidly with arrival of 5G services: CM
US Congressman Krishnamoorthi criticises China for aggression against India
G20 under India can make progress in debt relief, crypto: Gita Gopinath
Assam govt launches 'Orunodoi 2.0', scheme to benefit over 1 mn people
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Centre keeping people in dark over border situation with China: Owaisi
Rajya Sabha to discuss serious effects of global warming on Thursday
Business Standard

Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Maurya accuses SP of delaying municipal polls

He further said that SP appeared to have no faith in democratic values and also accused the party and its leaders of an anti-Dalit and anti-women mentality

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Municipal polls | Samajwadi Party

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Keshav Prasad Maurya, BJP
Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has blamed the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the delay in holding elections to the urban local bodies.

His statement comes after the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday extended the stay on declaring the date for the polls till December 20.

"SP is using the brother of a prominent SP leader to place hurdles in the election process since SP does not want the polls to be held on schedule. The BJP and the Yogi Adityanath government are prepared to hold civic body elections on time," Maurya said.

He further said that SP appeared to have no faith in democratic values and also accused the party and its leaders of an anti-Dalit and anti-women mentality.

He said SP was worried about the increasing representation of the deprived sections in local bodies.

"The SP fears that if the elections are held now, it will suffer significant losses. The SP is attempting to raise obstacles in this situation through a prominent party leader," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

It may be recalled that the court is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the OBC reservation in the local bodies' polls.

Maurya alleged that the brother of a prominent SP MLA was behind at least one of the petitions.

He added that the state government was committed to conducting the polls on time, as per constitutional provisions, adding that it was necessary so that the pace of planned development of cities was not disrupted.

Commenting on the petitions in court, Maurya said while it was one's right to put forth their view before a judge, the intention of the person filing petitions must also be clear.

"The intention of our government is clear. It is working on the policy of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. We want to give every deserving person the right of reservation. Now that the matter is sub-judice, the government will follow the order of the court. However, SP knows that its defeat in the local body polls is certain and is therefore trying to create hurdles in holding the elections. Whenever the elections are held, the public will give a befitting reply to the party," he said.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 10:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.