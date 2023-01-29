Uttar Pradesh govt launches campaign to empower underprivileged girls

government has launched a campaign to empower girls from the underprivileged class, an official said on Sunday.

According to a statement, the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will work under the Aarohini Initiative Training Programme for the safety and security of girls in 746 Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Schools in the state.

Director General of School Vijay Kiran Anand said the main objective of the Aarohini programme, which will be implemented in three phases, is gender sensitisation.

In the first phase, which will start on February 1, teachers will be trained.

Two teachers of every Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls' School will receive the training, who will then educate the students of their respective schools, the statement said.

Along with the teachers, the institution will also groom the girls through debates and other activities, it added.

