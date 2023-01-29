UNGA President Csaba Korosi arrives in India on a three-day visit

(UNGA) President Csaba Korosi arrived in India on Sunday on a three-day visit.

It is his first bilateral visit to any country since he assumed Presidency of in September 2022.

During the visit, Korosi will be holding talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on key multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry said.

Korosi's visit to India is being seen as an opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with.

It would help reinforce India's abiding commitment to multilateralism, including through its ongoing G20 presidency, and how it would address these global challenges meaningfully for a better future for the Global South, the statement said.

Korosi will also interact with senior officials of NITI Aayog and India's G20 presidency team to explore the scaling up of India's best practices.

On Monday, he will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

Later, Corosi will deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on his Presidency theme of "Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science in the UN".

He will travel to Bengaluru on January 31, where he will interact with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Corosi is also expected to visit development projects in Bengaluru and interact with the UN-India country team.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)