Uttar Pradesh govt permits resumption of inter-state bus services

The Uttar Pradesh government has given its nod for resumption of inter-state bus services from the state, an official statement said here.

In a statement, UPSRTC Managing Director Raj Shekhar said, "We are working on the schedule to start the bus services and will update you all soon.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet in Hindi, "In a bid to provide easy and accessible transportation to the public, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given permission for resumption of inter-state bus services to Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

