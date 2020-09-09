Uttar Pradesh govt permits resumption of inter-state bus services

-
ALSO READ
Over 1,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods
Uttar Pradesh MoS Health Atul Garg tests positive for coronavirus
Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh govt in favour of holding NEET, JEE
Fresh guidelines issued in Uttar Pradesh after lockdown extension
Uttar Pradesh govt claims decline in cases of communicable diseases
-
The Uttar Pradesh government has given its nod for resumption of inter-state bus services from the state, an official statement said here.
In a statement, UPSRTC Managing Director Raj Shekhar said, "We are working on the schedule to start the bus services and will update you all soon.
The Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet in Hindi, "In a bid to provide easy and accessible transportation to the public, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given permission for resumption of inter-state bus services to Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU