Covid-19 test mandatory for MLAs attending Sep 14 session: Delhi Speaker
Maharashtra: Nanded records 408 new Covid-19 cases; tally nears 10,000

As many as 408 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the tally in the region to 9,986, an official said

Press Trust of India  |  Aurangabad 

As many as 408 persons tested

positive for coronavirus infection in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the tally in the region to 9,986, an official said.

With the death of four patients, the toll in the district has reached 280, while the number of recoveries rose to 6,363 after 246 patients were discharged, the official said.

The district has recorded a recovery rate of 65.96 per cent, he added.

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 20:41 IST

