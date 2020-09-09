Maharashtra: Nanded records 408 new Covid-19 cases; tally nears 10,000

As many as 408 persons tested



positive for infection in Nanded district of on Wednesday, taking the tally in the region to 9,986, an official said.

With the death of four patients, the toll in the district has reached 280, while the number of recoveries rose to 6,363 after 246 patients were discharged, the official said.

The district has recorded a recovery rate of 65.96 per cent, he added.

