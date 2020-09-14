Uttar Pradesh records 62 fresh coronavirus deaths, over 5,200 new cases

recorded 62 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, while the number of cases went up by 5,208, taking the overall figures to 4,491 fatalities and 3,17,195 infections, officials said.

"The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 67,287, while 2,45,417 people have recovered till date," a heath bulletin issued here said.

The 62 fresh fatalities included eight from Lucknow, six from Kanpur, three each from Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Shahjahanpur, two each from Allahabad, Meerut, Deoria, Hardoi, Muzaffarnagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Sambhal and Farukhabad, it said.

The Monday additions took the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,17,195, while the death toll reached 4,491, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases included 992 from Lucknow, 346 from Allahabad, 341 from Kanpur, 278 from Ghaziabad, 186 rom Gorakhpur, 158 from Meerut and 154 from Varanasi, it added.

Overall, Kanpur has reported maximum fatalities (533), followed by 524 in Lucknow and 218 in Allahabad so far, it said.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that on Sunday 1,30,352 tests were conducted in the state which took the cumulative number so far to 76.36 lakh tests.

Presently, 36,059 patients are in home-isolation, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)