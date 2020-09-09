Uttar Pradesh reports 6,711 new Covid-19 cases, 66 additional deaths

Sixty-six more people died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the death toll to 4,112, while 6,711 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 2,85,041, according to an official bulletin issued here on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 64,028, it said.

Of the new cases reported, 869 were in Lucknow, 473 in Kanpur and 459 in Prayagraj, the bulletin said.

There were 238 cases reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 232 in Meerut, 221 in Gorakhpur and 208 in Bareilly, it said.

According to the bulletin, 183 fresh cases were detected in Ghaziabad, 179 in Varanasi, 177 in Aligarh, 129 in Moradabad, 118 in Saharanpur, 102 in Jhansi and 100 in Agra, the bulletin said.

The latest fatalities reported in the state include eight deaths in Lucknow, seven in Kanpur, six in Gorakhpur, four each in Prayagraj and Ayodhya and three deaths each in Varanasi and Etawah, the bulletin said.

So far, as many as 2,16,901 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged, it said.

