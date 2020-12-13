Uttar Pradesh registers 1,441 fresh Covid-19 cases, 16 more fatalities

-
-
Sixteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in a day in Uttar Pradesh taking the death toll to 8,072 on Sunday, while 1,441 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,65,556.
A statement issued by the state government on Sunday said of the 16 fresh deaths, six were reported from the state capital Lucknow, while two were from Varanasi.
Of the 1,441 fresh COVID-19 cases reported from the state, Lucknow topped the chart with 209 cases followed by Ghaziabad with 152 cases.
As many as 1,770 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of people discharged so far in the state to 5,37,755.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 19,729, the statement said.
Over 1.56 lakh samples were tested for detection of coronavirus infection in the state in a day taking the total number of tests conducted so far to more than 2.14 crore.
