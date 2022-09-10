JUST IN
Uttarakhand CM Dhami to visit cloudburst-hit Pithoragarh village on Sunday

The cloudburst that occurred in a border village of Nepal triggered a flash flood in Khotila village on the Indian side as surging waters of the Kali river rushed into homes, killing a woman

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will visit the cloudburst-hit areas of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district on Sunday and meet the affected people in Khotila village.

The cloudburst that occurred past midnight in a border village of Nepal triggered a flash flood in Khotila village on the Indian side as surging waters of the Kali river rushed into homes, filling them with sludge and killing a woman.

The body of Pashupati Devi, resident of Khotila village, was later pulled out of the sludge that had choked her house after the flooding of the river, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 23:06 IST

