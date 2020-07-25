Uttarakhand coronavirus update: 244 more test positive, tally reaches 5,861

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,861 on Saturday with 244 more people testing positive for the disease, while another coronavirus-related fatality took the death toll to 63.

A 70-year-old woman who had tested for COVID-19 died at Doon Medical College. Her death summary, provided by the hospital, mentions that she died due to respiratory failure, a state health department bulletin said.

Among the 244 new cases, Dehradun district reported the highest 72 new instances of the infection, Haridwar 61, Nainital 30, Udham Singh Nagar 23, Pithoragarh 18, Uttarkashi 12, Champawat 9, Pauri and Almora six each, Tehri four and Bageshwar three, the bulletin said.

So far, 3,495 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state, 38 have migrated out and 63 have died. The number of active cases stood at 2,365, it said.

