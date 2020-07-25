Ahmedabad's coronavirus update: Tally rises by 180 to 25,529; 170 recover

The number of COVID-19 cases in district in mounted by 180 to 25,529 on Saturday, state health department said.

With four more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,572.

A total of 170 people were discharged in the day, taking the count of recovered cases in the district to 20,203, an official release said.

Out of 180 new cases, 162 were reported from city and the rest 18 from rural areas, it stated.

All four deaths were reported from the city areas, the release added.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation (AMC) has allowed poor people with symptoms to undergo highly- reliable Thorax test at private laboratories for COVID-19 diagnosis free of cost on submission of a prescription form OPDs of urban centres.

The AMC has further raised the number of micro containment areas in the city to 225.

The number of COVID-19 cases in rural Ahmedabad reached 1,177 on Saturday. Of them, a total of 1,016 patients have been discharged, including 21 during the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)