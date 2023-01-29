JUST IN
Uttarakhand govt to construct 50,000 poly houses in state: CM Dhami

Dhami was inspecting the vegetables grown in the poly house in his official residence on Sunday when he stated about the government's plan to build poly houses for farmers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday stated that the government plans to construct 50 thousand poly houses in Uttarakhand in the next two years.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister confirmed that the state government would construct these poly houses with the help of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

While expressing his confidence in the plan, the Chief Minister stated that the construction of poly houses will benefit the farmers of Uttarakhand on a large scale.

Dhami was inspecting the vegetables grown in the poly house in his official residence on Sunday when he stated about the government's plan to build poly houses for farmers.

He also informed that the vegetables in the poly house in his residence were grown in organic agriculture. "Its specialty is that no pesticides are used in growing these vegetables," added Dhami.

Organic farming is a technique-based farming that avoids the use of any pesticides but only uses manure, compost manure and some tools to cultivate different types of crops. This type of farming often uses techniques like mixed cropping and crop rotation for better yield.

Stressing thie importance of organic and natural farming, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 6, 2022 stated that India has brought 4.78 lakh hectare land under natural farming last year.

While addressing the National Conference on Soil Health Management for Sustainable Farming he said, "To promote natural farming, the central government has approved the National Mission on Natural Farming as a separate scheme with an expenditure of Rs 1,584 crore."

Speaking at the Conference on the importance of organic farming, Tomar said that due to chemical farming, soil fertility is getting eroded and climate change in days to come is going to be a big concern for the country and the world across. The lack of organic carbon in the soil is a serious concern.

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 23:40 IST

