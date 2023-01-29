JUST IN
Foreign liquor, beer prices set to rise in Uttar Pradesh from April 1
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Cochin airport

Topics
air india express | emergency landing

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

air india express
An Air India Express flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport here on Sunday following a suspected hydraulic failure, a CIAL spokesperson said.

A full emergency was declared at the international airport at 8.04 PM and the aircraft landed safely at 8.26 PM, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) spokesperson said.

No runways were blocked and no flights were diverted, he said.

The emergency was withdrawn at 8.36 PM and air operations were declared normal, he added.

The CIAL also said that all 193 passengers and six crew members onboard IX 412 from Sharjah were safe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 22:07 IST

