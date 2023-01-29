Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Cochin airport

An flight from Sharjah made an at Cochin International Airport here on Sunday following a suspected hydraulic failure, a CIAL spokesperson said.

A full emergency was declared at the international airport at 8.04 PM and the aircraft landed safely at 8.26 PM, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) spokesperson said.

No runways were blocked and no flights were diverted, he said.

The emergency was withdrawn at 8.36 PM and air operations were declared normal, he added.

The CIAL also said that all 193 passengers and six crew members onboard IX 412 from Sharjah were safe.

