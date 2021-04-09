Vaccines shortage: Rajesh Tope contests Centre's vaccine wastage claim

-
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh
Tope on Friday rejected the Centre's claim that more than five lakh vaccine doses were wasted in the state, the worst hit by COVID-19 in the country.
Tope contested the figure put out by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on vaccine wastage, saying it was not correct.
"Wastage quoted is actually national average wastage percentage. State wastage is lesser than half of the national average wastage percentage," Tope tweeted.
On Thursday, Javadekar had saidthe Maharashtra government should not play politics over vaccination.
Giving figures, Javadekar had said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses supplied to the state till date was 1,06,19,190.
"Theconsumptionwas 90,53,523 (of which 6% per cent wastage - over 5 lakh), Vaccine in pipeline - 7,43,280 andDosage available - nearly 23 lakhs," the Union Minister had tweeted.
Maharashtra, reeling under a spurt in COVID-19 cases, has sought more vaccine supplies from the Centre.
