Vaishno Devi, Amarnath at risk of environmental disaster: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed the government for its "recklessness" in not limiting number of pilgrims and extending roads in Jammu and Kashmir, warning that Amarnath and Vaishno Devi can face a Joshimath-like situation.
Joshimath is just the tip of the iceberg. In similar ecologically fragile states like J&K, Shri Amarnath & Vaishno Devi are environmental disasters in waiting. GOIs sheer recklessness to not limit the number of pilgrims & extend roads right into these spots will cause havoc, Mehbooba said in a series of tweets.
The former chief minister said the destruction due to land subsidence in Joshimath has not served as a wake-up call for the government.
Sadly the destruction that sank Joshimath hasn't served as a wake up call for GOI. They lack vision & can only flare communal tensions to divert public attention from their failures, she charged.
Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 17:08 IST
