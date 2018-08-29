Vapes, e-cigarettes, other artificial nicotine products to be banned soon

In order to crack down on the artificial products, the government on Tuesday issued an advisory against the sale of vapes, e-cigarettes, e- flavoured hookah, heat-not-burn devices, and other in the country.

According to the advisory issued to all the states and Union Territories, manufacturing, distributing, trading, importing and advertising of any artificially produced products -- (ENDS) -- will be brought to an end soon.

The step comes after the slammed the for not taking regulatory measures on the manufacture, import, sale and trading of in the country.

The Ministry stated that in 2014, a roundtable discussion on ENDS was held where health experts and officers of the health and drug departments concluded that are hazardous.

It further said that such that enable nicotine delivery or its use, are a great health risk to the public at large, especially to children, adolescents, pregnant women and women of reproductive age.

The advisory also explained that in addition to creating dependence, nicotine can have adverse effects on the development of the foetus during pregnancy. It may lead to cardiovascular diseases and can also function as a "tumour promoter".

"It is also evident that ENDS are not approved as NRTs (nicotine replacement therapy)under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules...," the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, Punjab, Karnataka, Mizoram, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and have already prohibited the manufacture, distribution, import and sale of