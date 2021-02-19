Vardhan appeals to healthcare, frontline workers to get vaccinated

-
Union minister Harsh Vardhan appealed to all healthcare and frontline workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as per schedule.
He also said the vaccines are safe and fulfil all the criteria of immunogenicity.
"I want to appeal to all healthcare and frontline workers to get inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine doses as per schedule. The vaccines are safe. Don't believe any rumour and misinformation," he said.
He further said that no severe adverse event post-immunisation have been recorded in the country and those reported are also 0.0004 per cent.
"No death has been recorded due to COVID-19 vaccination. All state governments have been asked to vaccinate every healthcare and frontline worker," he said.
Every state/union territory have been asked to schedule all healthcare workers for vaccination at least once before February 20 and immediately thereafter organise mop-up rounds for them.
Similarly, all frontline workers must be scheduled for vaccination at least once before March 6 this year and immediately thereafter organise mop-up rounds for them.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
