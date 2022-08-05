Vegetable prices spike as heavy monsoon rains hamper supplies

The price of key vegetables, barring a few like tomatoes and onions, have shown a rising trend in Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi, one of the biggest wholesale markets in the country.



This is because of disruptions in supplies in the past few weeks due to extensive rains in several major growing and trading centres. Monsoon rains, which were around 8 per cent deficient in June, came roaring back in July to record almost 17 per cent in excess.



Several parts of the country, except for the eastern states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and parts of Odisha, have experienced good rains so far in this season.