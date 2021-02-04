Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi's convoy collide in UP's Hapur, none hurt

-
Three to four vehicles in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's convoy collided on a highway in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Thursday morning.
No one was hurt in the incident that took place near Garh Mukteshwar area. The vehicles, including SUVs, were following Gandhi's car, according to purported videos that have surfaced on social media.
Accompanied by Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Gandhi is headed to Rampur to attended the 'antim ardaas' of Navreet Singh, a resident of Dibdiba village in the district who died on January 26 in Delhi where he was participating in the farmers' protest against the new agri laws.
Earlier in the day, Lallu retweeted a post which had a video of him along with Gandhi seated in a car en route to Rampur.
Congress, among other opposition parties including BJP's former allies Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena, has lent its support to the farmers' agitation.
Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi borders since November demanding that the Centre take back the three laws enacted last September and guarantee minimum support price for crops.
The Centre has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.
