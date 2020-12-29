Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates new facilities at CREST campus in Bengaluru

-
-
On the first day of his three-day visit to Karnataka, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) - Optics Fabrication Facility and Environmental Test Facility at CREST campus in Bengaluru.
Naidu also interacted with the team at Himalayan Chandra Telescope in Ladakh through a remote link.
He was welcomed by the Governor of Karnataka, Vajubhai Vala, Home Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai and others earlier today at Bengaluru Airport.
During his nine-day visit to three south Indian states, Naidu already visited Andhra Pradesh and after Karnataka he will be leaving for Tamil Nadu on December 31.
