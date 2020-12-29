Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates new facilities at CREST campus in Bengaluru

On the first day of his three-day visit to Karnataka, M on Tuesday inaugurated Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) - Optics Fabrication Facility and Environmental Test Facility at CREST campus in

Naidu also interacted with the team at Himalayan Chandra Telescope in Ladakh through a remote link.

He was welcomed by the Governor of Karnataka, Vajubhai Vala, Home Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai and others earlier today at Airport.

During his nine-day visit to three south Indian states, Naidu already visited Andhra Pradesh and after Karnataka he will be leaving for Tamil Nadu on December 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)