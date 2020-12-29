Foresee slight extension of suspension of UK flights: Hardeep Singh Puri

-
ALSO READ
Fare limits to remain in place for another three months: Hardeep Singh Puri
Foreign airline flights will not be allowed at expense of Indian ones: Puri
Over 1.5 mn people returned under Vande Bharat mission: Hardeep Singh Puri
A new high in the sky, domestic travellers touch 143,811: Hardeep Puri
Airlines may soon be allowed to run 75% of pre-Covid domestic flights: Puri
-
Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday said he foresees a slight extension of temporary suspension of passenger flights between India and the UK, where a new variant of the coronavirus has been detected.
The Civil Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between that country and India from December 23 to December 31 over the mutated variant of the virus.
"I foresee a slight extension of temporary suspension of India-UK flights," the minister told a press conference.
"In the next day or two, we will find out if any additional steps need to be taken, or when we can start easing the current temporary suspension," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU