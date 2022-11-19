JUST IN
Business Standard

Veteran actor, popular Doordarshan host Tabassum dies due to cardiac arrest

As a child artist, Tabassum was known as Baby Tabassum and starred in movies such as 'Nargis', 'Mera Suhaag', 'Manjhdhar' and 'Bari Behen' in the late 1940s

Topics
Doordarshan | Bollywood | Indian Cinema

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Tabassum
Tabassum

Veteran actor Tabassum, known for her work as a child artiste and also as host of popular Doordarshan talk show "Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan", has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, her son Hoshang Govil said on Saturday.

"Few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had gastro problem and we went there for check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night, Hoshang told PTI.

As a child artist, Tabassum was known as Baby Tabassum and starred in movies such as "Nargis", "Mera Suhaag", "Manjhdhar" and "Bari Behen" in the late 1940s.

She hosted the celebrity talk show "Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan" from 1972 to 1993 on Doordarshan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 19:33 IST

