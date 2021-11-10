Vigilance probe ordered into illegal constructions in Corbett reserve

A vigilance probe has been ordered into the alleged role of officials in the illegal constructions carried out in the buffer zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve, a forest official said here on Wednesday.

The vigilance probe into the matter has been ordered on the recommendation of a fact finding team of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), said the official on the condition of anonymity.

The team had visited the Pakhro and Morghatti zones of CTR and found that construction of several buildings and a water body had been carried out there without the consent of competent authorities.

In a letter to Uttarakhand Chief Wildlife Warden J S Suhag on October 22, the NTCA had asked him to act against the erring officials.

Chief Conservator of Forest Sanjeev Chaturvedi who was appointed inquiry officer by Head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari has withdrawn from the probe.

