Vikas Kumar appointed Delhi Metro Rail Corp's director of operations

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Metro MD Interview: Mangu Singh on DMRC's twin challenges
DMRC board meeting likely on Friday, arbitration amount issue may figure
First flyover-cum-metro viaduct structure of network being built: DMRC
On Diwali, last services from terminal stations to start at 10 PM: DMRC
Driverless train operations on Pink Line to be inaugurated on Nov 25: DMRC
-
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has appointed Vikas Kumar, an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer, as the director of operations, officials said on Wednesday.
The DMRC has the largest operational metro network in the country, spanning over 390 km, and has strengthened its operation and maintenance (O&M) wing with new appointments, they said.
Vikas Kumar, an officer of the 1988-batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, who was earlier working as executive director of operations in the DMRC, has been appointed as Director (Operations), the Delhi Metro said in a statement.
Also, A K Garg, who was so far looking after operation and maintenance, as Director (Operations), has been appointed Director (Infrastructure), it said.
Kumar is an electrical engineering graduate from IIT-Roorkee (1987) and did his M.Tech from IIT-Delhi in 1989.
Director (Operations) will now be primarily looking after matters pertaining to operations, fare and non-fare revenue, last mile connectivity, parking, safety and security, Delhi Metro Rail Academy etc. while, Director (Infrastructure) will be looking after the maintenance of infrastructure including, civil, electrical, signaling and telecommunication, rolling stock, upgrade or renewal issues, solar power, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU