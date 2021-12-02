Vikas Kumar appointed Delhi Metro Rail Corp's director of operations

The Rail Corporation has appointed Vikas Kumar, an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer, as the director of operations, officials said on Wednesday.

The DMRC has the largest operational in the country, spanning over 390 km, and has strengthened its operation and maintenance (O&M) wing with new appointments, they said.

Vikas Kumar, an officer of the 1988-batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, who was earlier working as executive director of operations in the DMRC, has been appointed as Director (Operations), the said in a statement.

Also, A K Garg, who was so far looking after operation and maintenance, as Director (Operations), has been appointed Director (Infrastructure), it said.

Kumar is an electrical engineering graduate from IIT-Roorkee (1987) and did his M.Tech from IIT-Delhi in 1989.

Director (Operations) will now be primarily looking after matters pertaining to operations, fare and non-fare revenue, last mile connectivity, parking, safety and security, Rail Academy etc. while, Director (Infrastructure) will be looking after the maintenance of infrastructure including, civil, electrical, signaling and telecommunication, rolling stock, upgrade or renewal issues, solar power, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)