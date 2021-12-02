Environment in poll-bound UP quite against present govt: Arvind Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
World Environment Day 2021: Theme, ecosystem restoration, pics, and more
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
Yogi Adityanath scared of his activities in Uttar Pradesh: Mukesh Sahani
AAP will contest all seats in Gujarat in 2022 polls, says Kejriwal
-
The environment in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh is quite against the present BJP government and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav might form government in the state, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a programme here, he also said that an AAP-Samajwadi Party alliance has not been finalised yet.
He said that whatever happens on the alliance aspect, it will have the people's will.
Asked about who can form the government in Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal said whoever the public chooses will run the government in that state.
People are the master, and whoever they give the chance, will run the government in Uttar Pradesh. But I feel that the environment is quite against the present (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh. Their opponent Akhilesh (Yadav) might come (in power), Kejriwal said while responding to a question on his assessment of the political scenario in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the elections.
On Aam Aadmi Party's alliance with the Samajwadi Party, Kejriwal, at a programme called Chaupal organised by news channel Network18 India, said that nothing is finalised yet.
Nothing is yet decided on coalition with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. Whatever will happen (on alliance with Samajwadi Party) will happen with the people's wish there, AAP national convenor Kejriwal said.
Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had last month met Yadav in Lucknow and indicated that the two parties may be looking at a possible alliance in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2022 elections.
The AAP is trying to make inroads in Uttar Pradesh. It has taken out a number of Tiranga Yatras in the last two months in various cities, including Mathura, Noida, Ayodhya and Lucknow.
When asked about AAP's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, which along with Uttar Pradish goes to polls next year, Kejriwal said that the party will make the announcement soon before the elections there.
The CM candidate will be from Punjab. He will be honest and dedicated, Kejriwal said in the programme.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU