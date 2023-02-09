Vistara announces launch of Mumbai-Mauritius flight service from Mar 26

-
ALSO READ
Singapore Airlines confirms Vistara-Air India merger discussions
What challenges could emerge from the Air India-Vistara merger?
Tata Sons to offer stakes in Vistara to Singapore Airlines: Report
Vistara reports first ever quarterly profit in Q3, figure undisclosed
'Do not worry about future', Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan writes to employees
-
Full-service airline Vistara on Thursday announced the launch of its flight services to Mauritius from the city, starting March 26.
The five times weekly flight services will be catered with a long range A321 aircraft, which the airline inducted in its fleet recently, in a three class configuration (business, premium economy and economy), Vistara said.
Mauritius is the 12th international destination that Vistara is connecting with Mumbai.
The airline has already announced commencing flight services to Colombo and Dammam from Mumbai next month.
"Vistara announces the addition of Mauritius to its constantly expanding global network. Besides being a popular tourist destination, Mauritius is an important business hub and home to many global financial institutions.
"This new route will further aid the growing traffic between the two countries," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at Vistara.
The Tata-Singapore Airlines-run Vistara is in the process of merging with Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 12:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU