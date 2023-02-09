JUST IN
Pak drone spotted near IB in Punjab, returns after BSF troops open fire
PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow tomorrow
SC to hear plea seeking probe into Adani-Hindenburg issue on Friday
Air pollution rises to alarming level in Guwahati, several flights diverted
Twitter Blue plans announced in India: Pay Rs 900 per month for blue tick
ED makes fresh arrest in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
NSE phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to Chitra Ramkrishna
G20: Two-day Urban-20 City Sherpas' meet begins in Ahmedabad today
Want to be India's 'premier partner' in its extraordinary growth story: US
Govt making holistic efforts for wildlife sustainability: Scindia
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Pak drone spotted near IB in Punjab, returns after BSF troops open fire
icon-arrow-left
Bombay High Court rejects Godrej plea challenging land acquisition
Business Standard

Vistara announces launch of Mumbai-Mauritius flight service from Mar 26

Mauritius is the 12th international destination that Vistara is connecting with Mumbai

Topics
Vistara | Indian aviation | Vistara Airline

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Vistara

Full-service airline Vistara on Thursday announced the launch of its flight services to Mauritius from the city, starting March 26.

The five times weekly flight services will be catered with a long range A321 aircraft, which the airline inducted in its fleet recently, in a three class configuration (business, premium economy and economy), Vistara said.

Mauritius is the 12th international destination that Vistara is connecting with Mumbai.

The airline has already announced commencing flight services to Colombo and Dammam from Mumbai next month.

"Vistara announces the addition of Mauritius to its constantly expanding global network. Besides being a popular tourist destination, Mauritius is an important business hub and home to many global financial institutions.

"This new route will further aid the growing traffic between the two countries," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at Vistara.

The Tata-Singapore Airlines-run Vistara is in the process of merging with Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vistara

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 12:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU