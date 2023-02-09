PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow tomorrow

-
Prime Minister will visit Lucknow on Friday to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, read a statement by Prime Minister's Office.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. He will also inaugurate Global Trade Show and launch Invest UP 2.0, added the press release.
Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled from 10-12 February 2023. It is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. It will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.
Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavours to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardised services to investors.
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 11:43 IST
