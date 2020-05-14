Vizag gas tragedy: LG Chem dispatches technical team for investigation

-
ALSO READ
Vizag gas leak: LG Polymers' India journey is riddled with controversy
Three dead after gas leak at LG Polymers chemical plant in Vizag: Report
Vizag tragedy: Gas leak at LG Polymers plant leaves at least 11 people dead
Vizag gas leak: NGT orders LG Polymers to deposit Rs 50 cr pending probe
Vizag gas leak: All you need to know
-
The team would “promptly support responsible rehabilitation” . The technical team is comprising experts from production, environment, and safety areas and it will investigate the cause of the incident, it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU