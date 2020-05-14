JUST IN
Vizag gas tragedy: LG Chem dispatches technical team for investigation

Visakhapatnam gas tragedy killed at least 11 people and forced the evacuation of thousands from the area around the accident site.

A crowd outside the LG Polymers plant. The incident took placed around 3:30 am. People woke up in horror with breathlessness and a burning sensation in their eyes.

South Korean chemicals giant LG Chem has sent an eight-member team from Seoul to investigate and rehabilitate the victims of the Visakhapatnam gas tragedy that killed at least 11 people and forced the evacuation of thousands from the area around the accident site.

The team would “promptly support responsible rehabilitation” . The technical team is comprising experts from production, environment, and safety areas and it will investigate the cause of the incident, it said.
