Vizag railway station shut, high alert at Guntur amid Agnipath protests

-
ALSO READ
Protests against Agnipath rage on; mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house
Outrage over Agnipath, job aspirants block railway track in Delhi's Nangloi
Agnipath protest: BJP MP Varun Gandhi urges students to follow non-violence
KCR announces Rs 25 lakh for kin of youth killed in Agnipath protest
Agnipath scheme: Violent protests continue in Bihar, 2 trains set on fire
-
Railway authorities on Saturday closed the Visakhapatnam railway station and beefed up security at all other major stations in Andhra Pradesh as a precautionary measure to prevent protests against the Central government's Agnipath military recruitment scheme.
Following intelligence alerts about army aspirants planning massive protests, authorities have shut down the station and stopped the trains at 7 a.m.
Officials said the station will remain closed till noon.
Passengers were allowed into the station till 7 a.m. after thorough checking. Later, the authorities declared the station will remain closed for all.
All trains coming from Vijayawada were being stopped or diverted at the Duvvada railway station on the outskirts. Trains coming from Howrah were being stopped or diverted at Kothavalasa.
Meanwhile, a high alert was sounded at the Guntur railway station following reports that youth aspiring to join the army are planning a huge protest.
Authorities beefed up the security and were allowing passengers to enter the premises only after checking their tickets.
At least 20 youths who were heading towards the Guntur station were arrested by police at Kothapet.
The alert was sounded in view of reports messages were being circulated on WhatsApp for the planned protest at Guntur station.
Security was also beefed up at Vijayawada, Kurnool, Tirupati and other major railway stations in Andhra Pradesh as a precautionary measure in the wake of violent protests at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday.
Large scale violence rocked Secunderabad station as hundreds of youth went on a rampage, setting afire trains, goods and vandalizing the station.
One person was killed and four others were injured when the railway police opened fire to control the situation.
After the protest lasting for more than nine hours, police arrested the youth.
Train services resumed late Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU