DTC, DMRC ink MoU to develop state-of-the-art bus terminals: Report

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of land parcels and bus terminals in the national capital.
In the first phase of the project, land parcels and bus terminals at Nehru Place, Najafgarh, Azadpur, Mehrauli and Narela have been identified jointly by DTC and DMRC for development.
The Delhi government, in a statement, said the agreement provides flexibility to take up work under one of the suitable models among Public Private Partnership (PPP), Property Business (PB) and Deposit Work basis according to existing urban development bylaws, instructions, regulations, and Master Plan of Delhi (MPD-2021).
As per the MoU, DMRC would be implementing these projects from conceptualisation till commissioning and would be rendering all the services including pre-constructional activities such as the development of preliminary plans, preparation of preliminary estimates, construction activities such as approval of design ot drawing of the layout plan, tendering and execution of work.
The scope of work would also include post-constructional activities such as obtaining completion certificates from local bodies and facilitation of handing over of the project on completion.
Empowered Committee headed by Chairman (DTC) and comprising two members each from DTC and DMRC would monitor the implementation of the Project and accord necessary approval for design, change in designs, estimates, deviations, escalation, imposition of penalties on the contractor, if any, etc.
The Empowered Committee will also review the financial status of the project on a quarterly basis or as desired by the Chairman of the Empowered Committee.
The Empowered Committee will be formulated within 15 days from the date of signing of this MoU, the statement said.
"To develop world-class infrastructure, DMRC will incorporate green building features, rainwater harvesting system, energy-efficient building features, water conservation, sewage/effluent treatment/ recycling/disposal, solid waste management, dedicated vehicle parking, green belt, etc. and adhere to concurrent environmental laws and regulations," the statement reads.
The design of the proposed development and construction will also keep in view elements and features of universal design to be user-friendly for disabled persons and accessibility features for persons with disabilities.
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot stated, ''Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed to developing a world-class energy-efficient transport infrastructure in Delhi."
Gahlot further said that Delhi's public Buses and Metro are the lifelines of the city and both DTC and DMRC are organizations which carry a lot of technical and operational expertise and experience.
"I am hopeful that the coming together of these two organizations will be successful in creating state-of-the-art bus terminals which we will soon be able to dedicate to Delhi Public," he added.
The agreement was signed between DMRC's Director (Projects) DK Saini and DTC's Chief General Manager (Operations) VK Gupta in the presence of Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.
