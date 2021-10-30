Voting underway for by-elections in 3 Meghalaya Assembly constituencies

-
Voting was underway for the by-elections in three assembly constituencies in Meghalaya amid tight security.
Chief Election Officer FR Kharkongor said polling began at 7 am in all the polling stations in Mawryngkneng, Mawphlang and Rajabala assembly constituencies.
The initial hour saw brisk polling, he added.
The by-elections were necessitated, following the demise of the sitting MLAs of the three seats.
A total of 13 candidates are in the fray for the bypolls to the three seats. Five candidates each are contesting from Mawryngkneng and Rajabala constituencies, while three are in the fray in Mawphlang constituency.
Over 1 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the bypolls.
Mawryngkneng with 60 polling stations has 36,751 voters, while Mawphlang with 50 polling stations has 33,194 voters and Rajabala with 58 polling stations has 32,750 voters.
The votes will be counted on November 2.
