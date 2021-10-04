Cong candidates to file nomination for assembly bypolls on October 8

candidates will file their nomination papers for by-elections on Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly seats falling in Pratapgarh and districts on Friday this week.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra will be present with the party candidates at the time of nomination for both the seats on October 8, the last day for filing the nomination.

The Congress, however, is yet to announce the names of its candidates.

Polling will take place on October 30 and votes will be counted on November 2.

The have been necessitated due to the demise of BJP's Dhariawad MLA Gautam Lal Meena and MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)