JUST IN
Delhi authorities to check hospitals' readiness, increase Covid testing
Over 6,000 birds killed in Kerala's Kottayam amid bird flu outbreak
110 international passengers randomly tested for Covid-19 at Delhi airport
India has developed herd immunity; BF.7 variant may not be serious: CCMB
Covid cases rising in many countries, be vigilant, wear mask: PM Modi
PM Modi, Congress president Kharge extend Christmas greetings to nation
Green peas growers in MP stage protest, demand fixed MSP for open market
Cold waves intensify across Kashmir, many places see season's lowest temp
India reports 227 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally rises to 3,424
Man-animal conflicts rise as leopard population grows in Jaipur's forests
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Delhi authorities to check hospitals' readiness, increase Covid testing
icon-arrow-left
Bihar on alert, daily testing on large scale: CM Nitish Kumar on Covid-19
Business Standard

VP urges joint global action on climate change, environmental destruction

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar praised makers of Indian Constitution for including protection of forests in directive principles of state policy

Topics
Vice President | Climate Change | Jagdeep Dhankar

Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Kolkata: Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with media during celebrations of the 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called for collective action by all nations to tackle the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation.

While interacting with the probationers of the 2021 batch of the Indian Forest Service at the Parliament House Complex on Saturday, the Vice President expressed concern about reckless exploitation of natural resources and said, “Human species cannot take the planet as its exclusive privilege."

Underlining the critical role of forest service officers, Dhankhar said, “You will be dealing with our tribal communities and get first hand experience of their pristine culture. You’ll have a godly opportunity to serve their needs and aspirations."

The Vice President also underlined the importance of forests. “Forests have been an integral and cardinal part of Indian ethos, consciousness and culture," he said.

Noting that India is among top 10 nations in the world in forest wealth, he urged the officers to ‘serve nature to serve humankind’, suggesting that they are the ambassadors of nature.

Touching upon the issue of environmental degradation, Dhankar said it was concerning that features such as common village lands and natural water tanks were diminishing due to human greed.

Praising the vision of the makers of the Indian Constitution for including the protection of forests as part of the directive principles of state policy, Dhankar said the Constitution was even amended to include fundamental duties for citizens such as ‘protection of the natural environment and to have compassion for living creatures.

The Vice President also called for greater initiatives for involving people and improving their participation in the protection of the environment.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vice President

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 16:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU