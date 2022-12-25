VP urges joint global action on climate change, environmental destruction

Jagdeep Dhankhar called for collective action by all nations to tackle the challenges of and environmental degradation.

While interacting with the probationers of the 2021 batch of the Indian Forest Service at the Parliament House Complex on Saturday, the expressed concern about reckless exploitation of natural resources and said, “Human species cannot take the planet as its exclusive privilege."

Underlining the critical role of forest service officers, Dhankhar said, “You will be dealing with our tribal communities and get first hand experience of their pristine culture. You’ll have a godly opportunity to serve their needs and aspirations."

The also underlined the importance of forests. “Forests have been an integral and cardinal part of Indian ethos, consciousness and culture," he said.

Noting that India is among top 10 nations in the world in forest wealth, he urged the officers to ‘serve nature to serve humankind’, suggesting that they are the ambassadors of nature.

Touching upon the issue of environmental degradation, Dhankar said it was concerning that features such as common village lands and natural water tanks were diminishing due to human greed.

Praising the vision of the makers of the for including the protection of forests as part of the directive principles of state policy, Dhankar said the Constitution was even amended to include fundamental duties for citizens such as ‘protection of the natural and to have compassion for living creatures.

The Vice President also called for greater initiatives for involving people and improving their participation in the protection of the .