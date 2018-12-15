AgustaWestland case: Christian Michel's CBI custody extended by 4 days

JUST IN
Govt seeks correction in SC Rafale verdict over mention of CAG report, PAC
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Michel Christian
Agusta Westland scam accused middleman Michel Christian at CBI headquarters in New Delhi, on early Wednesday. Photo: PTI

A Delhi court on Saturday extended by another four days the CBI custody of British national Christian Michel, the middleman accused in the Rs 36-billion AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to quiz Michel till December 15.

 

The CBI had sought five days' custody of Michel.

Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh told the court Michel is required to be taken to Mumbai and also needed to be confronted with some documents. 
 

Michel's defence counsel had opposed the plea for further extension of custody.

The middleman was presented in the court after a five-day CBI custody. He was extradited to India on December 4 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 
First Published: Sat, December 15 2018. 17:08 IST

