AgustaWestland case: Christian Michel's CBI custody extended by 4 days

A Delhi court on Saturday extended by another four days the CBI custody of British Christian Michel, the middleman accused in the Rs 36-billion AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.



Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to quiz Michel till December 15.



The CBI had sought five days' custody of Michel.

Special Public Prosecutor D P Singh told the court Michel is required to be taken to Mumbai and also needed to be confronted with some documents.



Michel's defence counsel had opposed the plea for further extension of custody.

The middleman was presented in the court after a five-day CBI custody. He was extradited to India on December 4 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).