Rain likely in several districts of Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hrs: MeT

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in several districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours till Thursday, said a senior meteorologist in Bhopal on Wednesday

Topics
India Meteorological Department | Madhya Pradesh | Rainfall

ANI  General News 

People holding umbrellas wade through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in several districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours till Thursday, said a senior meteorologist in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain told ANI, "Due to the cyclonic storm (Mandous), moisture is arriving from the Bay of Bengal in the state. As a result, several districts of the state experienced rainfall in the past 24 hours (since Tuesday)."

"Of these Sagar district recorded a maximum rainfall of 12.8 mm whereas Bhopal recorded 1.9 mm, similarly, 3.2 mm in Ujjain and 1.8 mm in Raisen district in the last 24 hours," Hussain said.

"There is a possibility of rain in Betul, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani districts of the state in the next 24 hours. Besides, there will be cloudy weather in many districts of the state," he said.

"The temperature, however, will remain the same as of now. But after the clouds move away, there is also a possibility that the minimum temperature will dip by 5 degrees in the next four to five days," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 12:24 IST

`
.