Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi on December 27

will be affected in several areas in Delhi on December 27 due to the annual flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations, the Delhi Jal Board said on Saturday.

In a statement, the DJB said residents are advised to stock sufficient quantity of water.

Due to the annual programme for flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations, will be affected in certain areas on December 27, it said.

will be affected in areas including LIG DDA flats in Kalkaji, Panchsheel Enclave, Mayur Vihar Phase II, Akbar Road, Sarojini Nagar, Ashoka Hotel, Shanti Path, Safdarjung, Race Course, Sujan Singh Park and Parliament Library premises, according to the statement.

The DJB said water tankers will be available and shared designated numbers for the central control room and other areas.

