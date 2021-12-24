Militant involved in several killings shot dead in J&K's Anantnag

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai Terror attack altered security measures in Indian hotels
Spread of terrorism in Africa matter of serious concern: Jaishankar
ISIS has 66 known Indian-origin fighters: US report on terrorism
Four get death sentence for 2013 Patna serial blasts at Modi's rally
Attack on police bus that claimed three lives was planned: IGP Kashmir
-
A terrorist, involved in a spate of killings including of a police inspector and three BJP workers and other attacks, was shot dead in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday, after he refused to surrender and instead opened fire at the security forces, police officials said.
Based on a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in Mominhall Aarwani village of Bijbehara area in Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, the army's 1st Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police, the police said.
"During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he refused to surrender and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated, leading to an encounter," police added.
In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh, a resident of Sehpora in Kulgam, and active since September last year, was killed and his body was retrieved from the site.
"As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was part of groups involved in several terror cases.
He was involved in the killing of J&K Police Inspector, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat of Chandpora, Kanelwan, in Anantnag at his residence on October 19, 2020, three BJP workers at YK-Pora in Kulgam on October 29, 2020, as well as a BJP Sarpanch and his wife at Lal Chowk in Anantnag on August 9 this year.
"Besides, the terrorist was involved in an attack on District Development Council candidate Anees-ul-Islam Ganie at Sagam Kokernag on December 4, 2020, and snatching a weapon from a police constable at Shamispora crossing in Khudwani area of Kulgam on July 25, 2021. Moreover, he was involved in various grenade lobbing incidents and attacks on security establishments in Anantnag and Kulgam areas," police said.
Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, two AK magazines, 40 AK rounds and a grenade were recovered from his possession. All the recovered material has been taken into case records for further investigation.
--IANS
zi/sq/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU