PM to address Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in Gujarat's Kutch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, at Lakhpat Sahib gurdwara in Kutch, Gujarat on Saturday via video conferencing, his office said.
Every year from December 23 to December 25, Sikhs in Gujarat celebrate the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Lakhpat Sahib gurdwara, it said, noting that the first Sikh guru had stayed at Lakhpat during the course of his travels.
Lakhpat Sahib gurdwara has his relics, including wooden footwear and palkhi (cradle) as well as manuscripts and markings scripts of Gurmukhi.
The PMO noted that the gurudwara had suffered damage during the 2001 earthquake, and Modi, the then chief minister, had undertaken urgent measures to ensure its repair.
"This step showed the deep reverence of the Prime Minister for the faith, as also reflected in multiple recent endeavours, including the celebrations of 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, 350th Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur," the PMO said.
