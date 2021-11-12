Waterlogging, power cuts in Chennai as rain woes continue for residents

Although the have now stopped in Chennai, the residents are continuing to bear the brunt as their residences and localities are still waterlogged along with in several areas.

Rain in the city stopped as the depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast near here on Thursday evening.

The government has declared holiday for schools and colleges located in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts due to

For those who were unaffected by the rain, many took selfies from over the Adyar bridge as the river below was flowing nearly touching the bridge.

As a precautionary measure, authorities continued to release water from the Chembarakkam lake that supplies water to the city.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated special medical camps as a preventive measure against disease spread.

The Greater Corporation officials used boats in some parts to rescue the marooned people and provided them with food, grocery and medicines.

Big sized pumps are being used to pump out stagnant water while traffic in many places have been diverted.

Farmers in the Cauvery delta region had said their crops in thousands of acres were submerged due to rains and requested the state government to provide assistance.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said localities that were considered safe earlier were severely affected and people are not able to come out of their homes due to

"Being in 'water jail' for six-days will affect people psychologically," he added.

Ramadoss said the government should provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to those who were affected by the rain as many have lost their livelihoods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)